Cracking down on hate, abuse and online trolls is also hurting Twitter's standing with investors.

The company's stock plunged on Friday after it reported a decline in its monthly users and warned that the number could fall further in the coming months.

The 20.5 percent plunge comes one day after Facebook lost 19 percent of its value in a single day.

Twitter's market value dropped by more than $6 billion on Friday, to around $26 billion. Investors still value Facebook at $503 billion which lost $119 billion in value on Thursday.

Second-worst loss

Twitter says it's putting the long-term stability of its platform above user growth. That leaves investors seemingly unable to value what the biggest companies in the sector, which rely on their potential user reach, are worth.

Twitter had 335 million monthly users in the quarter, below the 339 million Wall Street was expecting, and down slightly from 336 million in the first quarter. That overshadowed a strong monthly user growth of 3 percent compared with the previous year.

The company said its monthly user number could continue to fall in the "mid-single-digit millions" in the third quarter.

While Friday was Twitter's second-worst loss since it went public in November 2013, the stock has still doubled in value over the last 12 months.

Twitter's second-quarter net income hit $100.1 million, after a loss last year during the same period. It's the company's third profit in a row, the third it has ever posted.

Per-share, the San Francisco company's net income was 13 cents, or 17 cents adjusted, in line with expectations, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $710.5 million, up 24 percent and edging out expectations of $696 million.