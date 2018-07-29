An inflatable boat reportedly carrying Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) members has sunk in the Aegean Sea killing six people including three babies.

District Governor for Ayvalik, Gokhan Gorguluarslan said the boat had 16 Turkish on board who were illegally trying to escape Turkey and were en route to the Greek island of Lesbos.

Nine were rescued and taken to hospital, then to the police station.

Rescue workers are still searching for one missing person.