POLITICS
4 MIN READ
UK press report alleges Qatar used 'black ops' to win 2022 World Cup bid
Qatar beat Australia, Japan, S Korea and the US for the right to host football's showpiece in 2022. The UK's Sunday Times says dirty tricks were in play. Qatar has dismissed the Sunday Times' report.
UK press report alleges Qatar used 'black ops' to win 2022 World Cup bid
The World Cup is the centrepiece of Qatar's strategy to project itself on the global stage. / AFP
July 30, 2018

Qatar's successful, controversy-plagued bid to host the 2022 World Cup has been hit by further allegations that they used a secret "Black Operations" propaganda campaign to undermine rival bids in violation of FIFA rules, according to UK newspaper, The Sunday Times.

The newspaper which also made allegations in 2014 about Qatar buying the vote but of which they were subsequently cleared after a two-year long FIFA investigation led by American lawyer Michael Garcia, says emails leaked to them by a whistleblower from the bid team show they paid a US-based office of a public relations firm as well as former CIA agents to disseminate "fake propaganda" concerning main rivals Australia and the United States during their campaign to host the 2022 competition.

Qatar, to general surprise, beat the Australian and US bids, as well as South Korea and Japan to the right to host the quadrennial football showpiece. 

Russia were awarded the 2018 edition at the same time, seeing off, amongst others, England.

The gas-rich Gulf state's strategy was to recruit influential individuals in order to attack bids in their respective countries, creating the impression there was "zero support" to host the World Cup among the population, the paper said.

One of the core criteria considered by FIFA is said to be that the bids should have a strong backing from domestic populations.

Bidders are also prohibited from making "any written or oral statement of any kind, whether adverse or otherwise, about the bids or candidatures of any other member association" under FIFA guidelines.

'Rejects each and every allegation'

Recommended

But one of the leaked emails the Times claims to have obtained was sent to Qatar's deputy bid leader Ali al Thawadi, and allegedly shows the state was aware of plots to spread "poison" against other bidders in the running before Qatar won the right in December 2010 to host the 2022 World Cup.

Such actions went as far as planning a resolution for US Congress on the "harmful" effects of the American World Cup proposition during the week of the vote, as well as approaching and paying a US professor $9,000 to compose a report on the economic burden the competition would present.

Qatar issued a point blank denial.

In a statement Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said it "rejects each and every allegation put forward by the Sunday Times."

"We have been thoroughly investigated and have been forthcoming with all information related to our bid, including the official investigation led by US attorney Michael Garcia," it said.

"We have strictly adhered to all FIFA's rules and regulations for the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding process."

FIFA, which has just emerged from what was widely regarded as a successful hosting of the World Cup by Russia, for its part said in a statement that "a thorough investigation was conducted by Michael Garcia and his conclusions are available in the report."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report