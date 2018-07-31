The UN’s Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Tuesday he has discussed the formation of a committee to rewrite Syria's constitution with representatives of Turkey, Iran, and Russia.

The informal consultations took place on day two of the 10th round of peace talks in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi.

The talks were part of the Astana format to end the war in Syria, an initiative led by Turkey, Russia and Iran.

After the gathering, the UN envoy told journalists that the meeting had been "useful."