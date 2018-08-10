Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak is set to announce on Friday a "framework for a new economic model", the ministry announced on Thursday.

The much-anticipated announcement comes as the Turkish lira traded to an historic low against the US dollar early on Friday, but later recovered some ground.

The new set of economic steps are aimed at securing an economic growth of 3-4 percent in 2019 and decreasing the inflation rate to single-digits, the ministry said.

"It is expected that current account deficit would be balanced around 4 percent," the ministry said.

The ministry added that it will continue to take steps to cut the budget deficit to around 1.5 percent of the country's GDP.

"The Treasury's debt rollover ratio to be reduced below 100 pct," the ministry said.

The statement also mentioned the ministry targeted a non-interest surplus of 5 billion Turkish liras ($927.3 billion) by end of 2018 through savings and income-generating measures.

The Turkish banking system is capable of managing financial fluctuations effectively thanks to its strong capital structure and balance sheet, according to the ministry statement.

