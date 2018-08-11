TÜRKİYE
Turkish Red Crescent celebrates 150 years of service
The largest humanitarian organisation in Turkey has organised a youth camp for tomorrow's leaders to celebrate over a century of service.
A woman receives humanitarian aid distributed by the Red Crescent, in Mersewa village, in the greater Afrin district, Syria, during a Turkish government-organised media tour into northern Syria, Saturday, March 3, 2018. / AP
August 11, 2018

The Turkish Red Crescent, the largest humanitarian organisation in Turkey with an international network to help other nations in need, is celebrating 150 years of service.

With the hope of carrying its mission into the future, it has organised an event for a group it's calling the young leaders of tomorrow. 

Students were given the opportunity to learn about the Crescent's humanitarian aid services at the annual youth camp.

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
