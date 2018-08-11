August 11, 2018
The Turkish Red Crescent, the largest humanitarian organisation in Turkey with an international network to help other nations in need, is celebrating 150 years of service.
With the hope of carrying its mission into the future, it has organised an event for a group it's calling the young leaders of tomorrow.
Students were given the opportunity to learn about the Crescent's humanitarian aid services at the annual youth camp.
TRT World's Yasin Eken reports.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies