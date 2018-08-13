TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey Central Bank to provide all liquidity banks need
Lenders can borrow foreign currency deposits from Turkey's Central Bank with a one-month maturity in addition to one-week maturity, the bank has announced.
Turkey Central Bank to provide all liquidity banks need
Banks' liquidity needs will be provided by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), the bank has announced. / AA
August 13, 2018

Banks' liquidity needs will be provided by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), the bank announced on Monday.

"In the framework of intraday and overnight standing facilities, the Central Bank will provide all the liquidity the banks need," the bank said in a written statement.

It added, "Banks will be able to borrow foreign exchange deposits in one-month maturity in addition to one-week maturity."

If needed, the Central Bank may increase lenders' current foreign exchange deposit limits – $50 billion – and improve utilisation conditions.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins explains latest measures taken byTurkey's Central Bank.

Flexibility for collaterals

To provide banks flexibility in their collateral management, the Central Bank revised discount rates for collaterals against Turkish lira transactions, said the statement.

Recommended

The bank added: "Through this regulation, the discounted value of banks’ current unencumbered collaterals is projected to increase by approximately 3.8 billion Turkish liras ($555.4 million)."

The Central Bank also raised foreign exchange deposit limits for lira transactions of lenders from $8.2 billion (€7.2 billion) to $22.8 billion (€20 billion).

The Central Bank also lowered Turkish lira reserve requirement ratios by 250 basis points for all maturity brackets, and reserve requirement ratios for non-core FX liabilities by 400 basis points for up to three-year maturities.

Meanwhile presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday that the government is taking necessary steps for stability in the country urging people not to pay heed to speculations about Turkish economy.

"Turkish economy's structure is solid, nobody should trust speculative news and actions," he wrote on his official Twitter account.

Kalin added that Turkey's Treasury and Finance Ministry, the Central Bank, the Banking Regulatory and Supervision Agency, the Capital Markets Board and other institutions are taking steps for financial stability.

"Turkey will come out stronger from this process," Kalin added.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal