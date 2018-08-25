Electric car and solar panel maker Tesla Inc will remain on the public stock exchanges after CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that investors have convinced him the company shouldn't go private.

The eccentric and sometimes erratic CEO wrote in a late-night statement that he made the decision based on feedback from shareholders, including institutional investors, who said they have internal rules limiting how much they can sink into a private company.

Musk met with the electric car and solar panel company's board on Thursday to tell them he thought the company should stay public and the board agreed, according to the statement.

In an August 7 post on Twitter, Musk wrote that he was considering taking Tesla private. He said it would avoid the short-term pressures of reporting quarterly results.

The tweet said funding had been secured for the deal, but the company later said the details still had to be worked out with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The tweet said Tesla would offer $420 per share, 23 percent above the August 6 closing price. If all the shares were bought, the deal would be worth $72 billion.

But Musk later said he expected only one-third of stakeholders to agree to the buyout. Shares shot up 11 percent the day of the tweet, but they have since pulled back, closing Friday at $322.82

The bizarre tweet, written while Musk was driving to the airport, brought an inquiry from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which reportedly is looking into whether he was trying to manipulate the share price and the factual accuracy of his tweet that funding for the deal was "secured".

Saudi Arabia’s PIF, which became a Tesla shareholder earlier this year with a stake of just under 5 percent, is in talks to invest more than $1 billion in aspiring Tesla rival Lucid Motors Inc, Reuters reported last Sunday.