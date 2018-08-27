TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Erdogan, May discuss bilateral ties, regional Issues
Turkey's President Erdogan and UK Prime Minister May spoke by phone on Monday, discussing a range of issues, including the situation in Syria.
Erdogan, May discuss bilateral ties, regional Issues
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UK Prime Minister Theresa May. File.
August 27, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday discussed bilateral relations and regional issues over a phone call.

According to Turkish presidential sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, Erdogan and May also exchanged views on the areas of economy, trade and investment.

Recommended

They agreed on a meeting between Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his British counterpart.

Erdogan and May also discussed the latest developments in Syria, particularly in Idlib, the sources said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal