POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Finau gets final spot on US Ryder Cup team
28-year-old Tony Finau has not won on the PGA Tour, but had top-10s at three majors this year, and has played well during the current FedExCup playoffs.
Finau gets final spot on US Ryder Cup team
Tony Finau reacts to his fairway bunker shot on the 1st hole during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Aronimink GC.
September 11, 2018

Tony Finau was named by United States captain Jim Furyk on Monday as the final member of the team for this month's Ryder Cup.

Furyk did not pull any surprises when he chose Finau to round out his 12-man team for the September 28-30 event against Europe in Paris.

Finau had been considered a hot favourite based on his strong recent form.

The 28-year-old has not won on the PGA Tour, but had top-10s at three majors this year, and has played well during the current FedExCup playoffs.

The long-hitting world number 17 will be one of three rookies on the American team, along with Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas.

"He has an unbelievable body of work this year," said Furyk.

"All those top-10 finishes, the play in big championships and the majors, and then his current form, a second, a fourth and an eighth in the playoffs. He checked a lot of boxes and made it impossible not to pick him."

Finau said he was thrilled to join a Ryder Cup team that includes nine major champions.

Recommended

"It’s a dream come true for me," said Finau. "I got the goosebumps when he told me, and I'm excited to add my skills and talent to the team, a team that's stacked already," he said.

"Hopefully I bring something to the team that can help us bring that Cup back."

US Team

Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelsonm and Bryson DeChambeau.

Europe Team

Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Francesco Molinari, Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Noren, Thorbjorn Olesen, Ian Poulter and Hendrik Stenson.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report