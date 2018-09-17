Turkey's industrial output rose 5.6 percent in July compared to the same month last year, the country's statistics agency announced on Monday.

Industrial production is considered a vital indicator for the economy, as it is seen as a preliminary gauge for GDP growth.

Among the three main sub-indices, the mining and quarrying index saw the highest annual rise in the month, with 8.5 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The manufacturing index climbed 5.6 percent, while the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index gained 3 percent during the same period.

On a monthly basis, the figure also surged 3.5 percent in July compared to June.

Turkey's unemployment rate constant in June

Turkey's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 10.2 percent this June, TurkStat said.

Official data showed that the number of unemployed persons age 15 years and over rose by around 64,000 on a yearly basis, totalling some 3.3 million in June.

"In the same period, the non-agricultural unemployment rate occurred as 12.1 percent, with a 0.1 percentage point decrease," the institute said.