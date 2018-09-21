TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's first tech fest kicks off in Istanbul
Teknofest Istanbul aims to showcase and promote Turkey’s rapid advance in technology.
Turkey's first tech fest kicks off in Istanbul
A F-4 aircraft belonging to Turkish Air Forces is displayed during the 'Teknofest Istanbul' Aerospace and Technology Festival in Istanbul, Turkey on September 20, 2018. / AA
September 21, 2018

Turkey’s first aerospace and technology festival kicked off at the new Istanbul airport on Thursday. 

Teknofest Istanbul, organised by the Turkey Technology Team Foundation (T3) and the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, aims to promote and showcase Turkey’s rapid advance in technology.

The four-day fair will feature air shows, aviation demonstrations, technology competitions, seminars on cutting-edge technology, and an international entrepreneurship summit along with other activities, according to the Teknofest website.

As part of the festival, the leading Turkish defence and technology institutions and corporations such as Aselsan, Baykar, IGA, Isbak, Roketsan, TAI, Turkish Airlines, TUBITAK and TURKSAT will organise competitions in 12 different categories.

Recommended

Moreover, an international “Take-Off Istanbul” start-up summit, the “HackIstanbul 2018 Capture the Flag” contest — to gather thousands of hackers from 132 countries worldwide — and the “World Drone Cup” tournament will be held on the sidelines of the festival. 

Around 750 teams and over 2,000 competitors are expected to attend the technology competitions.

TRT World'sOsmaan Lone reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal