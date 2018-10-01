Luxury British carmaker Aston Martin has cut the upper end of its initial public offering price range to $26.10 per share, giving it a potential market value of up to $6 billion, following mixed feedback from investors.

Aston Martin had initially set a range of $22.83 to $29.36 pounds per share, but said on it Monday it had narrowed this to $24.14 to $26.10 and that it had enough bid interest to cover all the shares being sold at this level.

"Feedback was mixed," said one person familiar with the deal saying investors were worried about the execution of the roll out of new models but were impressed by the management.

"Bottom of the range is the only level that might work."

Aston Martin, famed for making the sports car driven by fictional secret agent James Bond, said it expected to close the IPO books at midday London time on Tuesday.

Bankers say that IPOs generally need twice as many bids as shares on offer to be successful.