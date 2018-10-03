The second annual international forum of Turkey’s public broadcaster, TRT World, opened in Istanbul on Wednesday, featuring opinion leaders and decision makers.

The 2018 TRT World Forum also brings together a range of politicians, academics, journalists and businesspeople from around the world. The theme of this year’s event is "Envisioning Peace and Security in a Fragmented World."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will make a speech titled "In Pursuit of Justice in a Fragmented World" at the closing ceremony of the forum on Thursday.

The two days conference will focus on transformations in the international system since the First World War, the European Union as a post-WWII project and the shifting security equation in the Middle East.

Other speakers of note are Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, former president of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai and the UN secretary general’s special envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura.

The leadership role of Women in a time of conflict, new media and trust formation, and international cooperation in counter-terrorism will also be a key issue at the forum.

Concrete solutions to humanitarian issues

This year’s forum brings together over six hundred distinguished guests and speakers from around the world.

Ibrahim Eren, the Director-General of TRT, opened the forum, which features four public sessions:

- A World in or Out of Order? A Hundred Years Since WWI