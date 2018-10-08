British fashion retailer French Connection said on Monday that it is reviewing strategic options, which could include a sale of the company, as it struggles to compete against rivals.

The company, whose brands include its namesake French Connection, Great Plains and YMC, said that there is no certainty an offer will be made for the company.

Over the weekend, Sky News reported that French Connection Chief Executive Officer Stephen Marks have approached bidders to sell his nearly 42 percent stake in the company.

French Connection has closed stores and hired new management and design teams as it battles fast-fashion rivals such as ASOS , Forever 21 and Inditex's Zara.

Once best known for its FCUK brand of clothes and accessories, the company had said in March that it was close to turning profitable and later added that it would consider restarting dividend payments.