Saudi Arabian officials invited Turkish experts and related officials to visit its consulate in Istanbul, the Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday, following the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi a week ago.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday asked Riyadh to prove its claim that Khashoggi had left the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, while Washington urged Saudi Arabia to support an investigation into his disappearance.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia conveys its regards to the brotherly Republic of Turkey," a diplomatic note sent to the Turkish foreign ministry said.

The note said the kingdom invites Turkish experts to visit the consulate "in line with the cooperation principle" with Turkey "and due to the importance the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia lays on finding the truth about Saudi Arabian citizen, son of Hamza, Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi's incident of disappearance."

Turkey also said on Tuesday that it will search the consulate as part of an investigation into the disappearance of the Saudi contributor to The Washington Post.

The announcement came as the Post published a surveillance image of Khashoggi walking into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, just before he disappeared. Turkish officials have said they fear the columnist was killed inside the premises.

Saudi Arabia has called the allegations that it killed 59-year-old Khashoggi "baseless" but has offered no evidence over the past seven days to show that he ever left the building.

'Open to cooperation'

Tuesday's statement from the Turkish foreign ministry's spokesman, Hami Aksoy, said Saudi authorities have notified Ankara that they were "open to cooperation" and would allow the consulate building to be searched. The ministry did not say when the premises would be searched.

The surveillance image released by the Post bore a date and time stamp, as well as a Turkish caption bearing Khashoggi's name and that he was arriving to the consulate.

The Post said "a person close to the investigation" shared the image with them, without elaborating.

The door Khashoggi walked in through appeared to be the main entrance of the consulate in Istanbul's 4th Levent neighbourhood, a leafy, upscale district near the city's financial hub that's home to several other consulates.

However, the consulate has other entrances and exits as well, through which Saudi officials insist he left.

It's unclear which camera the footage came from, nor who operated it.

However, a number of closed-circuit surveillance cameras surround the area.

Friends of Khashoggi say Turkish police have taken possession of footage from the neighbourhood as part of their investigation.

No evidence yet

The Saudis have offered no surveillance footage or evidence to corroborate their claims, nor have Turkish authorities offered proof to show why they believe the columnists was killed there.

"If the story that was told about the murder is true, the Turks must have information and videotape and other documents to back it up," Fred Hiatt, the Post's editorial page editor, told The Associated Press.

"If the story the Saudis are telling, that he just walked out ... after half an hour, if that's true, they ought to have facts and documents and evidence and tapes to back that up."

Hiatt added that the "idea of a government luring one of its own citizens onto its own diplomatic property in a foreign country to murder him for the peaceful expression of his views would be unimaginable."