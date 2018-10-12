A Turkish court ruled on Friday to release US pastor Andrew Brunson from house arrest, sentencing him to three years in prison but saying he will not spend any more time in custody because of time already served.

The court's decision to lift judicial controls means that evangelical pastor Brunson, at the heart of a diplomatic spat between the two countries, could leave Turkey and return to the United States.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more details.

Brunson has been under arrest since December 2016 and under house arrest since July.

He was arrested on charges of espionage and for his links to the PKK and Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO), which is blamed for the unsuccessful July 2016 putsch attempt that killed 251 people and wounded thousands.

US reacts immediately

President Donald Trump on Friday said he hoped Brunson would be home safe soon, shortly after the Turkish court ruling.