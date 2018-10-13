The trial of Andrew Craig Brunson, the American pastor originally from Black Mountain, North Carolina, who led the Izmir Resurrection Church, concluded in the Aegean city of Izmir.

Brunson had been under arrest since December 2016 and under house arrest since July. He was arrested on charges of espionage and for his alleged links to the PKK and Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO), which is blamed for the unsuccessful July 2016 putsch attempt.

The arrest of the pastor soured Turkey-US relations and opened the proverbial Pandora's Box, with the US supporting YPG, a PKK offshoot in the Syria war all the while refusing to extradite FETO leader Fetullah Gulen to Turkey.

Both countries have experienced suspension of visa services and retaliatory sanctions and tariffs.

October 12, 2018:

A Turkish court ruled on Friday to release Brunson from house arrest, sentencing him to three years in jail. But he will not spend any more time in custody because of time already served.

October 11:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says, a day before the Brunson hearing, that the release of the pastor would be an important step and the right thing for Turkey to do.

New prosecution witnesses are expected to testify on Friday. His lawyer argues they lack relevance as their testimony will focus on incidents after Brunson's arrest.

October 3:

Brunson's lawyers petition the Constitutional Court, Turkey's highest court, for his release after being rejected by high criminal courts in the Aegean Izmir province. The constitutional court is expected to take months to come to a decision.

August 10:

Trump tweets he authorised a doubling of duties on aluminium and steel imported from Turkey.

August 1:

The US imposes sanctions on Suleyman Soylu, Turkey's interior minister, and Abdulhamit Gul, the justice minister.

Any property or interest in property belonging to Gul or Soylu within US jurisdiction would be blocked under the sanctions.

Americans would generally be prohibited from doing business with them.

July 25:

The High Criminal Court no 2 in Izmir rules Brunson's detention would be turned into house arrest due to "health problems."

The court allowed Brunson to live at his place in Izmir, but barred him from "abandonment of residence" and banned him from leaving the country.

April 16:

Brunson’s trial begins.

March 17:

Turkish prosecutors demand 15 years in prison for committing crimes on behalf of terror organisations without being a member. They also demand up to 20 years sought for political or military espionage.

The indictment says Brunson was allegedly involved in converting Kurds to Christianity and aimed to establish a Kurdish state for them

Brunson also allegedly had information about a possible coup attempt before July 2016 as one of his text phone messages to a US soldier showed his support for the coup plotters, the indictment said.