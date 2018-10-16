Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt has been offered a two-year contract to play football with Maltese club, Valletta FC, ESPN reported.

The report has triggered speculation that he may walk out from his trial at Australian team Central Coast Mariners.

Maltese champions Valletta FC said they hoped to sign the eight-times Olympic gold medallist in time for him to participate in their Maltese Super Cup match on Dec. 13 against Balzan.

“A champion is always welcome and at Valletta FC we believe nothing is impossible,” ESPN quoted Valletta managing director and CEO Ghasston Slimen as saying.

Bolt’s agent in Australia, Tony Rallis, had also confirmed the approach, ESPN said.