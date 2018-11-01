POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Cricket Australia chairman resigns in further fallout over cheating
David Peever announced his resignation on Thursday, three days after a report saying Cricket Australia was arrogant and bent on winning at all costs in a review of its culture and governance commissioned after a ball-tampering scandal.
Embattled Cricket Australia chairman David Peever quit Thursday after coming under intense pressure following a scathing independent review of the body triggered by a ball-tampering scandal. / AFP
November 1, 2018

Australian cricket has suffered further fallout from the ball-tampering affair last March in South Africa's Cape Town.

The board appointed Earl Eddings as interim chairman.

The review by Simon Longstaff of The Ethics Center, released Monday, said administrators should bear as much blame as captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft, who were suspended for their roles in the incident at Cape Town in March.

The attempt by Bancroft to use sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball during the test match, with the knowledge of Smith and Warner, caused "grief" among the Australian public, Longstaff said.

CA had addressed some of its perceived shortcomings ahead of the review. Chief executive James Sutherland has left after 17 years and Pat Howard, the high-performance manager, has said he won't seek to extend his contract beyond mid-2019.

New Australia coach Justin Langer and captain Tim Paine are charged with changing the culture within the Australian team.

SOURCE:AP
