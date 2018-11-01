Willie McCovey, a Hall of Famer with the San Francisco Giants, died Wednesday afternoon at the age of 80.

The team confirmed his death in a statement, noting McCovey had been battling ongoing health issues.

McCovey, six-time All-Star, spent 19 of his 22 major league seasons with the Giants and was named National League MVP in 1969 and National League Rookie of the Year in 1959. Three times in his career he was the NL home run leader (1963, 1968, 1969), and twice he led the league in RBIs (1968, 1969).

He was enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1986.

"San Francisco and the entire baseball community lost a true gentleman and legend, and our collective hearts are broken," Giants president and CEO Larry Baer said in the statement.

"For more than six decades, he gave his heart and soul to the Giants – as one of the greatest players of all time, as a quiet leader in the clubhouse, as a mentor to the Giants who followed in his footsteps, as an inspiration to our Junior Giants, and as a fan cheering on the team from his booth."