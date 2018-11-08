Fenerbahce scored 2 goals in 3 minutes in the 2nd half to defeat Belgium's Anderlecht in the Turkish team's 4th match in the Europa League group stages.

In the Group D match at Fenerbahce's Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul, Fenerbahce dominated the first half. The Belgium side came close to scoring when Anderlecht's Trebel struck the bar with a free-kick in the last minute of the half. The first half ended 0-0.

Valbuena scored in the 71st minute and Frey in the 74th minute for Fenerbahce to take a 2-point lead.

Anderlecht's Bakkali received a second yellow card and was sent off in the 79th minute. The match ended 2-0.