In an Egyptian schoolyard, hundreds of fans watched as amateur fighters with painted faces and dramatic costumes recreated an American-style wrestling show.

With eyes blackened by make-up, "The King of the Night" readied to take on "Tiger", clad in a leopard skin cape.

Under bright lights and blaring rock music, the duo took to the ring and the fight played out with a mix of athletic moves and careful choreography.

The rare spectacle at a village school near the city of Ismailia, on the banks of the Suez Canal, attracted a crowd of nearly 1,000 men, women and children.

The show was the brainchild of Ashraf Mahrous, who founded the self-declared Egyptian Federation of Professional Wrestling in 2012 and has since organised 22 events.

The group started with just eight fighters, including two women, but now boasts 50 amateurs from across Egypt – although it is still not an official body.

"The idea of wrestling started with performing fighting moves on the bed with my brother," said 37-year-old Mahrous.

Three beds were broken in the process, forcing the boys to sleep on the floor.

Years later the strikingly-tall Mahrous now uses the wrestling name "Kabonga".

He dressed in a suit and tie for the school show, which he had spent months preparing.

But the playground lacked space and, after just 10 minutes, the event was shut down due to overcrowding.

"We were not up to it," co-organiser Ahmed Abdullah told the crowd through a microphone.

"We had hoped to present something new to the village of Abu Saltan," he added.

Mahrous broke down in tears as people left and the lights went off one by one.

"If there was money, we could offer seats to everyone and hire an event organiser," he said.

The wrestling federation lacks sponsors and its members spend their own money on organising events.