Every morning Buddhist monk Pipit Sarakitwinon takes walks around his temple and does hundreds of arm exercises, part of a new regimen aimed at shedding pounds as a health overhaul for members of the clergy gathers pace in Thailand.

Followers have been showering monks – who are deeply respected in the kingdom – with foods loaded with sugar, fat and oil, contributing to a brewing health crisis.

"Before I dieted I could barely walk 100 metres without getting tired", Pipit, 63, told AFP during a medical check-up at a hospital for monks in Bangkok, adding that he used to weigh 180 kilogrammes.

'Monk Health Charter'

With cases of diabetes, hypertension and knee problems skyrocketing, Thai health and religious officials last December published a "Monk Health Charter", instructing members of the clergy to watch what they eat.

Thais seeking to earn merit and honour their ancestors often provide food to monks on their daily rounds but they can be generous to a fault.

Heavy curries, sugary sweets, sodas and salty snacks are among the array of sumptuous – and unhealthy – alms.

"If they eat our food and are satisfied, we feel comfort that that food will be transferred to our loved ones," said Prachaksvich Lebnak, deputy secretary general at the National Health Security Office.

"Some people even give monks cigarettes," he added, in a symbolic offering to ancestors who were heavy smokers.

'Can't reject' food