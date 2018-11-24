Phil Mickelson has played in Tiger Woods' shadow for much of his career but got some semblance of revenge on Friday by winning their $9 million matchplay exhibition under the floodlights in Las Vegas.

With the match all square through regulation, Mickelson sealed the win at the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff when he drained a four-foot birdie putt on a makeshift 93-yard hole after the duo had teed off from a practice green.

Mickelson, whose tally of five major championships is well shy of the 14 held by Woods, savoured the win over a player he had a white-hot rivalry with more than a decade ago and whom he described as the best to ever play the game.

'He's the greatest'

"A day like today is not going to take anything away from his greatness. He's the greatest of all time," Mickelson said after "The Match" at Shadow Creek Golf Club.

"But to be able to have just a little bit of smack talk for the coming years means a lot to me because I don't really have much on him. He always drops the big picture and it's the trump card."

Golf's first venture into pay-per-view was hyped like a Las Vegas prizefight but proved more of a pillow fight with both golfers in jovial mood, playing for a purse that was put up by sponsors and will go to a charity of Mickelson's choice.

While the event lacked the tension provided by a Sunday back nine at the Masters, Woods set up a dramatic finish when his bump-and-run from beside the 17th green, with the match on the line, found the cup and brought the match to all square.