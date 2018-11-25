Tense scenes between police and rioters in Buenos Aires on Saturday after the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors was cancelled due to violence.

The delay was announced after Boca players were hurt when their bus was attacked on its way into the stadium, organisers said.

Some reports said Argentine police fired tear gas at River fans who were throwing missiles at the Boca bus and the gas got into the vehicle while others reported that the damage was caused by River fans.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira reports.