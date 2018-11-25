The second leg of the Copa Libertadores final has been postponed for a second time after River Plate fans attacked the Boca Juniors team bus, organisers Conmebol said on Sunday.

Boca said they will petition the South American federation to also punish River following scenes Saturday the club described as "shameful".

The match between the Buenos Aires arch-rivals was due to be played at 2000 GMT on Sunday after initially being postponed following the attack near River's Monumental stadium, which left Boca players with injuries from shards of broken glass and suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.

"There isn't a level playing field to play the final. That is why Conmebol have taken the decision to postpone the final of the Libertadores and to call a meeting of the presidents of both clubs in Asuncion to find a new date," Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez said.

Boca president Daniel Angelici said he would petition the governing body's autonomous disciplinary commission to punish River, suggesting he may even be hoping his club is awarded victory by default.

"Matches are won and lost on the pitch, that's my personal perspective, but I have a responsibility as club president and that's why I have to stick to the statute," Angelici said at a press conference.

Earlier on Sunday, Boca issued a statement requesting Conmebol not only postpone the match but also apply "the corresponding sanctions provided in Article 18."

Among the sanctions available under the governing body's rules are "disqualification from competitions and exclusion from future competitions".

It includes other options, such as a fine, the deduction of points and being forced to play a game behind closed doors.

'Shameful image'

Three years ago, Conmebol used Article 18 to punish Boca after their fans attacked River players with pepper spray at half-time of a Copa Libertadores quarter-final tie.

Boca were kicked out of the competition with River progressing.

On Saturday, Boca captain Pablo Perez and midfielder Gonzalo Lamardo required hospital treatment after River fans pelted their team bus with sticks and stones and doused it in pepper spray.

"We've given a shameful image to the world," Dominguez said.

The meeting between Boca president Daniel Angelici and his River counterpart Rodolfo D'Onofrio will take place on Tuesday at Conmebol's headquarters in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion.