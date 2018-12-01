POLITICS
Education vital for the continuity of Turkish cultural identity - Ersoy
Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said in a meeting in Ankara that Turkey will continue to support Turks who live in Europe to preserve cultural identity.
Turkey's Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy attends a meeting organised by Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities in Ankara, Turkey on December 1, 2018. / AA
December 1, 2018

Turkey's Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) on Saturday held a consultation meeting to discuss ways and means to provide more education opportunities for Turkish nationals living abroad. 

Speaking at the the meeting,  Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said: “We are aware of that our children play a key role in preserving our cultural identity. We should support them to get right education and also help them to get prestigious jobs.”

Turkey has recently conducted wide-ranging efforts, not only as part of its foreign policy but also in its services to Turkish citizens living abroad.

Currently, 6.5 million Turkish citizens are living abroad, primarily in Europe. The Turkish diaspora plays an important role in relations between and Turkey and these countries.

In this regard, YTB  has a crucial role to coordinate the activities for Turks living abroad and related communities, and to develop ties through economic, social and cultural activities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
