Austrian authorities are investigating five officials and five athletes from Russia's biathlon team over possible doping-related offences during the 2017 World Championship, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) said on Thursday.

It said the accused had been handed information about proceedings under Austrian criminal law.

The officials are being investigated for the alleged "use of prohibited substances and/or methods for the purpose of doping," the IBU said.

"(Austria) ..is also conducting an investigation against five Russian biathlon athletes based on fraud in connection with doping."

The 2017 championship took place in the Alpine resort of Hochfilzen.

Austrian police on Wednesday interviewed members of the Russian biathlon team currently in Austria for the latest event in the Biathlon World Cup series, Russia's Biathlon Union (RBU) said.