Australia beat India by 146 runs before lunch on the fifth and final day of the second test on Tuesday to level up the four-match series at 1-1.

The tourists, chasing 287 runs for victory, were dismissed for 140 at the new Perth Stadium when Jasprit Bumrah was caught and bowled by quick Pat Cummins.

It was a first win in eight test matches for Australia.

India, who won the opener at Adelaide Oval by 31 runs, have never won a test series in Australia.

Left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc finished with 3-46, while spinner Nathan Lyon took 3-39 on a feisty pitch. For India, Ajinkya Rahane made 30 with the bat and Rishabh Pant also 30.

Spinner Nathan Lyon claimed the prized wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Lyon dismissed Kohli for the seventh time in Test cricket, two more than any other bowler, when he had him caught at slip by Usman Khawaja for 17.