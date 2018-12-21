Afghanistan has been mourning the death this week of one of its most treasured celebrities, comedian Hanif Hamgam, known for ridiculing the powerful in a region where poking fun at warlords is no laughing matter.

Hamgam's daily show "Zang Khatar" (The Dangerous Bell), which aired on Afghanistan's largest private TV channel Tolo from 2007-2013, was so popular that squadron leaders on the front line against the Taliban would demand televisions so as not to miss an episode.

"After the fall of the Taliban (in 2001) and freedom of media, his show was the first that critically looked at important issues," his old friend and Zang Khatar colleague Nehmat Haidari said.

"He had a big impact on society, even people in remote areas knew him," he added.

A 56-year-old graduate of Kabul Theatre and Art School, Hamgam died on Saturday from a long illness.

Politicians, artists, civil servants and fans risked security fears on Monday to attend a religious ceremony marking his death in Kabul and express their condolences to his family.

A large portrait of his round face, thick beard and mischievous eyes hung on the mosque's facade.

'The man does not die in death'

On the poster, an old Persian poem reads, "The man does not die in death... Once a name is popular, it never dies easily."

The commander of the Kabul garrison, Murad Ali Murad, arrived amid shouting sirens and an imposing military escort to praise a man who "fought through comedy."

"All the government officials were watching Zang Khatar and were trying to fix the flaws brought up by the show," he said.