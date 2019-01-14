POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Curry drops 48 as Warriors escape Mavericks
Stephen Curry scored 48 points, making 11 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Dallas Mavericks 119-114.
Curry drops 48 as Warriors escape Mavericks
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots past Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the second half at American Airlines Center in Jan 13, 2019 in Dallas, the USA. / Reuters
January 14, 2019

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 48 points, 24 in each half, and dropped the game-winning 3-pointer to allow the Golden State Warriors to escape Dallas with a 119-114 victory over the host Mavericks on Sunday night.

Curry, who scored 16 points in the first quarter, made 11 3-pointers and scored the final seven points for the Warriors in a game the Mavs led 113-108 with 3:51 to go in the game. Kevin Durant scored 28 points and Klay Thompson had 16 on an abysmal shooting night in which he went just 2 of 11 from beyond the arc.

Rookie of the Year favorite Luka Doncic led Dallas with 26 points, making 5 of 10 from beyond the arc and adding five assists and six rebounds. Forward Harrison Barnes scored 22, but as he was trying to get off a game-tying 3-point attempt with five seconds to go, Barnes lost control of his dribble and helplessly watched the ball roll out of bounds.

Curry was fouled and drained two free throws to give the Warriors a four-game win streak as they head into Denver on Tuesday night for a showdown with the Nuggets.

A floater by Curry with 1:39 to go tied the game at 114-114. Barnes then missed a 3-point attempt, DeAndre Jordan snared the offensive board, got it to Doncic, who missed a step-back 3-point attempt.

Recommended

Dallas lost for just the fifth time in 21 home games.

The Warriors closed the first half on a 25-11 run for a 62-54 lead. Curry and Durant combined for 41 of the Warriors' first-half points.

Dallas continued to claw and keep the game within striking distance by nearly matching Golden State from the 3-point arc, hitting 16 of 38 for the game compared to Golden State's 19 of 45, and by outscoring the Warriors by 12 at the free throw line.

Jordan finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Mavs, and rookie guard Jalen Brunson added 12 points in 30 minutes with his playing time increased due to the Achilles injury to bench leader J.J. Barea.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar