Turkish venture firm TechnoArge has created an x-ray scanner for airports made with a cannabis-based composite that prevents radiation from spreading to the environment.

The composite material blocks radiation emissions, Muzaffer Gokcimen, the firm's general manager, told Anadolu Agency.

"The industrial cannabis fiber that is used in composite making absorbs radiation," he said, adding the scanner also disinfects luggage during the scanning period.

"The x-ray scanner was patented in 144 countries," he added.

Standard x-ray scanners emit very low-dose radiation, according to the British Institute of Radiology.

The firm is also working on a bullet-proof vest manufactured with cannabis composite, said Gokcimen.