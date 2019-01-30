TÜRKİYE
Turkish firm produces radiation-blocking x-ray scanner
The firm is also working on a bullet-proof vest manufactured with a cannabis composite.
Standard x-ray scanners emit very low-dose radiation, according to the British Institute of Radiology. / AA
January 30, 2019

Turkish venture firm TechnoArge has created an x-ray scanner for airports made with a cannabis-based composite that prevents radiation from spreading to the environment.

The composite material blocks radiation emissions, Muzaffer Gokcimen, the firm's general manager, told Anadolu Agency.

"The industrial cannabis fiber that is used in composite making absorbs radiation," he said, adding the scanner also disinfects luggage during the scanning period.

"The x-ray scanner was patented in 144 countries," he added.

Standard x-ray scanners emit very low-dose radiation, according to the British Institute of Radiology.

The firm is also working on a bullet-proof vest manufactured with cannabis composite, said Gokcimen.

He said the vests are lighter, cheaper and 20 times more durable than standard bullet-proof vests.

"We are targeting to manufacture automotive supplies from cannabis composites in a year," he added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently announced that 19 Turkish cities had been authorised for cannabis cultivation.

Since the 1990s, cannabis production has been limited in order to prevent the production of marijuana.

Cannabis is used as a raw material in the automotive, wood, construction, textile, cosmetics, biodiesel, food and paper industries.

