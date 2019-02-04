Super it wasn't — until the drive that won New England its record-tying sixth Super Bowl.

The projected shootout Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams never developed. Then late in the game, Tom Brady led one classic drive capped by rookie Sony Michel's 2-yard run with 7 minutes remaining to put New England up 10-3. A late field goal clinched the game 13-3, the lowest-scoring of the 53 Super Bowls.

In a season when all sorts of offensive records were set, this Super Bowl rewrote the defensive record book.

No Super Bowl had gone into the fourth quarter without a touchdown. This one did, tied 3-3 — even though these teams averaged just over 60 points a game.

When the Patriots needed a score, Brady, the oldest winning quarterback in a Super Bowl at 41, completed four straight passes, including a pair covering 47 yards to Rob Gronkowski.

The second, on which the star tight end beat two defenders, ended at the Los Angeles 2, the time either team was inside the 20-yard line. Michel ran off left tackle for his sixth postseason touchdown.

With 4:17 left, All-Pro Stephon Gilmore picked off an ill-advised pass by Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who seemed overwhelmed by the big stage all night, at the New England 2.

Stephen Gostkowski made a 41-yard field goal with 1:12 remaining, completing a 72-yard march that took more than three minutes off the clock and included 26-yard runs by Michel and Rex Burkhead.