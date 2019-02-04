The Washington Post debuted its first Super Bowl commercial on Sunday, highlighting the often-dangerous work journalists do.

The ad, narrated by Tom Hanks, featured journalists who have been killed or disappeared.

They include Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who wrote critically about the Saudi crown prince. Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul in October.

Also featured were Austin Tice, a freelance reporter missing in Syria for six years, and Marie Colvin, a Sunday Times correspondent who was killed in Syria.