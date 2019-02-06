The women of the House wore white. The men wore dark suits. And the contrast laid bare the growing gender gap between Democrats and Republicans.

Wearing the colour of the suffragists, the Democrat women of the House put on a stunning display of solidarity during the State of the Union address Tuesday.

They paid tribute to the women who came before them and gave a nod to their own achievement, as more women than ever are now representatives in the House.

There were white pantsuits, of course. But also sheath power dresses. Even a puffy zip snow vest. Hats for some, removed once inside. Shawls and scarves.

In the chamber, there has long been a growing gender divide with Democrat women outnumbering Republicans. The House now has more than 100 women in office. But the vast majority of them, about 90, are Democrats. House Republican women count just over a dozen.

Even when the senators arrive for a joint session like this, the gap comes into view — with the sea of dark suits on one side of the aisle, and the diversity of colourful suits and dresses on the other.

More women than ever

On this night, the simplicity of white offered a reminder that fashion is often political. Theirs was a reflection of the voters who sent them to office last November giving Democrats the House majority.

During his speech, President Donald Trump noted the number of women in newly created jobs last year, touching off a remarkable moment.

The women in white leapt to their feet and high-fived, pointing at themselves and each other. They had won some of those very jobs.