Turkey expects Syria's Manbij region to be rid of terrorists and its administration be left to locals as soon as possible, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.

Speaking in the southwestern Burdur province, Erdogan said, “As promised, we expect Manbij to be cleared of terrorists as soon as possible and its administration to be left to local people.”

Turkey has vowed to carry out a counterterrorist operation in Syria, east of the Euphrates, following two similar successful operations since 2016.

The June 2018 Manbij deal between Turkey and the US focuses on the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the city to stabilise the region, which is located in the northern part of Syria’s Aleppo province.

Referring to northern Syria, Erdogan said, “In this region, only those who do not stand against Turkey but side with it will win.”

He reiterated Turkey's determination to fight terrorism in neighbouring Syria, saying, "We will definitely deal a heavy blow to the terror organisation soon."