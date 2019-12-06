The Turkish foreign minister on Friday condemned Greece's decision to expel its Libyan envoy over a maritime pact last month between Tripoli and Ankara, saying Athens had revealed its true colours with the move.

“Had they asked us, we could have given a copy of the maritime deal to Greece. They didn’t. This is outrageous”, Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Anadolu Agency on Friday reported that Libya's foreign minister said Greece can apply to international justice if it has objections to Tripoli's maritime memorandum with Turkey.

On November 27, Turkey and Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) signed the bilateral memorandum.

The memorandum asserts Turkey's rights in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of unilateral drilling by the Greek Cypriot administration, clarifying that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to the resources in the area.