Turkey on Friday summoned the US ambassador in Ankara over a US congressional resolution on the Armenian claims concerning the events of 1915, diplomatic sources said.

Speaking to David Satterfield, Sedat Onal, deputy foreign minister, voiced Turkey's strong criticism of the resolution, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Turkey's Foreign Minister also slammed the resolution after the US Senate on Thursday unanimously passed it recognising the Armenian claims on the events of 1915.

"Senate Resolution is nothing more than a political show. It is not legally binding and it has no validity whatsoever," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Cavusoglu said those who use history for political purposes are cowards who do not want to face the truth.

