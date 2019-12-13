TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey summons envoy over US move on Armenian claims
Speaking to the US ambassador, the Turkish deputy foreign minister voiced Turkey's strong criticism of the Senate resolution.
Turkey summons envoy over US move on Armenian claims
David Satterfield, US ambassador to Turkey. / AA
December 13, 2019

Turkey on Friday summoned the US ambassador in Ankara over a US congressional resolution on the Armenian claims concerning the events of 1915, diplomatic sources said.

Speaking to David Satterfield, Sedat Onal, deputy foreign minister, voiced Turkey's strong criticism of the resolution, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Turkey's Foreign Minister also slammed the resolution after the US Senate on Thursday unanimously passed it recognising the Armenian claims on the events of 1915.

"Senate Resolution is nothing more than a political show. It is not legally binding and it has no validity whatsoever," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Cavusoglu said those who use history for political purposes are cowards who do not want to face the truth.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more on Ankara's reaction.

Recommended

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry also issued a statement condemning the US move, saying the US resolution was one of the shameful examples of how history can be politicised.

Turkey's position on the events is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Turkey objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide" but describes the 1915 events as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia plus international experts to examine the issue.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising