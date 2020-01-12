The Turkish women's volleyball team qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by defeating Germany 3-0 in the CEV European qualification final on Sunday.

Turkey defeated its opponents with 25-17, 25-19 and 25-22 sets in the final game in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

Turkey's outside spiker Hande Baladin was the top scorer with 18 points at Omnisport Apeldoorn.

Italy, Russia and Serbia had already secured their participation in the 2020 Olympics.