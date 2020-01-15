POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Australia's dinosaur-era pines live on after bushfire rescue
The giant prehistoric trees were thought to be extinct until 1994, but then authorities found 200 of them in a national park near the Blue Mountains north-west of Sydney.
Australia's dinosaur-era pines live on after bushfire rescue
A helicopter hovers overhead as a specialist team of remote-area firefighters and parks staff inspect the endangered Wollemi pines for bushfire damage at Wollemi National Park, New South Wales, Australia mid-January 2020. / Reuters
January 15, 2020

Australia’s Wollemi pines survived the dinosaurs, and now firefighters have nursed them through the country’s worst bushfires in generations to live another day.

The giant prehistoric trees were thought to be extinct until 1994, when authorities found 200 of them in a national park near the Blue Mountains north-west of Sydney.

They have since been kept secret to protect them from contamination, their location has been devastated during a bushfire season that has razed about 11 million hectares across the country’s southeast — an area roughly a third the size of Germany — since September.

The Gospers Mountain "megafire" wiped out most of the trees’ home in Wollemi National Park, but they emerged virtually unscathed after air tankers dropped fire retardant and firefighters set up irrigation systems to protect them, the government said.

Recommended

As the fire approached, firefighters were winched in by helicopter to activate the irrigation systems while other aircraft dropped water along the flames’ edge to minimize their impact.

“While some trees are charred, the species has survived this summer’s fires,” New South Wales state Environment Minister Matt Kean said.

Kean did not say when the operation took place, but the state’s Rural Fire Service said this week that, with the arrival of light rains and a dip in temperatures, it had downgraded the Gospers Mountain fire to “under control.”

Bushfires are common during Australia’s summer but this fire season started unusually early.

The blazes have killed 29 people, destroyed more than 2,500 homes and killed or injured an estimated 1 billion native animals, wildlife academics say.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister