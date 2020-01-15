Australia’s Wollemi pines survived the dinosaurs, and now firefighters have nursed them through the country’s worst bushfires in generations to live another day.

The giant prehistoric trees were thought to be extinct until 1994, when authorities found 200 of them in a national park near the Blue Mountains north-west of Sydney.

They have since been kept secret to protect them from contamination, their location has been devastated during a bushfire season that has razed about 11 million hectares across the country’s southeast — an area roughly a third the size of Germany — since September.

The Gospers Mountain "megafire" wiped out most of the trees’ home in Wollemi National Park, but they emerged virtually unscathed after air tankers dropped fire retardant and firefighters set up irrigation systems to protect them, the government said.