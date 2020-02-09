At dawn on a cold morning characteristic of Ecuador's highlands, about 20 children got ready to show off their skills in a llama race on Saturday.

Dayana Toapanta, at just 10 years old, is one of the most experienced riders and decided to return this year after recovering from a hard fall.

"It gives me a lot of excitement and my heart says that I can win or not," said Toapanta while adorning a llama with green ribbons in the community of Sacha, located in the Cotopaxi province south of Quito.

The race, known as "Llamingada" takes place every year in Llanganates National Park, one of the most important wetlands on the planet that covers nearly 2,200 square km. The goal of the event is to raise awareness among indigenous communities about the importance of the park's care.

The first rays of sunlight illuminate the mountains as riders between 4 and 12 years old dressed in ponchos and traditional fur and leather riding pants, known as zamarros, begin to gather at the Laguna de Anteojos, where the race will begin. Each child arrives with their llama at the lake, which has an elevation of 4,000 metres.

The competitors have raised the animals, training them for work in the fields and racing competitions.