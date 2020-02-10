Turkey's Foreign Minister said on Monday that there has been no consensus with the visiting Russian delegation regarding the escalating situation in Syria's Idlib.

Mevlut Cavusoglu's remarks came during a joint news conference with visiting Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Miro Cerar in Ankara.

He said that since the talks had failed in the first meeting on Saturday, a second session was in progress.

Later, Turkey's governing AK party spokesman Omer Celik said those talks failed too.

"The meetings and the negotiations with the Russians are continuing, but no concrete results have been reached yet. The negotiations will continue," he said.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal chaired the Turkish delegation comprising representatives from the National Defense Ministry, General Staff and National Intelligence Organization.

The Russian side which chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and special envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev comprised representatives from military and intelligence circles.

Talks to resume

Steps to boost the political process in the war-torn country were discussed in a three-hour-long meeting that stressed the need to ensure peace in Idlib province. It was decided to resume talks in the coming weeks.

On February 3, an attack led by the Bashar al Assad regime in Idlib killed seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian contractor working with the Turkish military and wounded over a dozen people.