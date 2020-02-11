Four dogs advanced to the final round of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, including crowd-pleasers "Bono the Havanese" and "Siba the standard poodle", who will compete in a pool of 7 for the “best-in-show” crown on Tuesday in New York.

The top dogs declared in the hound, non-sporting, herding and toy groups on Monday stood out from among the more-than 2,600 dogs entered in Westminster, the most prestigious annual event for show dogs in the US.

Bono seized Westminster’s toy group title for the second year in a row, drawing shouts of glee from the crowd of thousands at Madison Square Garden as he trotted around the ring, his floor-length silk coat flowing behind him.

Crowd-pleaser

“He has something that makes people look at him,” said Taffe McFadden, Bono’s handler, in an onstage interview.

A black standard poodle named Siba maintained her breed’s tradition of dominating the non-sporting group, becoming the 31st standard Poodle to win the group after she wowed the crowd with her towering crest of fluff.

Bourbon, the whippet, beat out crowd favourites like the beagles and basset hound to win the hound group, and Conrad, the Shetland sheepdog, spun around in joyful circles when he was proclaimed the winner of the herding group over the popular corgis and German shepherd.