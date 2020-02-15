Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday discussed with US counterpart Donald Trump ways to end the crisis in Idlib, Syria's last major rebel bastion, and condemned Damascus' attacks there, the Turkish presidency said.

"Stressing that the regime's most recent attacks are unacceptable, the president and Trump exchanged views on ways to end the crisis in Idlib without further delay," the presidency said in a statement after the two leaders spoke on the phone.

The situation in Syria has become tenser as Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad intensifies his assault on Idlib backed by Moscow air power.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed while 800,000 Syrians have been forced to leave their homes to flee the offensive since December, according to the United Nations.

Turkey has 12 observation posts in Idlib as part of the 2018 Ankara-Moscow agreement made in the southern city of Sochi.

Erdogan threatened to strike the regime forces if they did not return to the positions agreed in the Sochi deal before the end of February after 14 Turks were killed by Syrian regime shelling in Idlib this month.

"We'll do the job ourselves," he said in a televised speech in Istanbul. He added that Turkey was creating a "safe zone" in Idlib and building homes for people fleeing.

Turkish officials say up to four of the posts are surrounded by the regime forces.

"We see that the regime is starting to encircle our observation posts. It is not possible for us to remain silent when confronted with this," Erdogan had said in comments published by the Hurriyet daily earlier on Saturday.

'Serious accusations'

Ankara fears those fleeing the bombs will come to Turkey, already home to more than 3.7 million Syrians.

"We are not in a position to accept a million more people," Erdogan told Turkish journalists on his plane after a visit to Pakistan this week.