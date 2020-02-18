Syrian regime air strikes have hit hospitals and displaced persons' camps in the northwest Idlib and killed about 300 civilians as regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces press forward with an assault against the last opposition and rebel stronghold, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

The remarks came as talks in Moscow between Turkey and Russia to ease the crisis in the region ended without a breakthrough.

UN officials said relief agencies were overwhelmed by the humanitarian crisis as nearly one million civilians, most of them women and children, had fled towards the Turkish border in bitter winter conditions to escape the onslaught.

"Civilians fleeing the fighting are being squeezed into areas without safe shelter that are shrinking in size by the hour. And still, they are bombed. They simply have nowhere to go," UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

The statement said Bachelet was "horrified" by the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

"How can anyone justify carrying out such indiscriminate and inhumane attacks?" Bachelet said.

Bachelet called on all parties to open humanitarian corridors for the safe passage of civilians, many of whom are stranded in opposition-held areas.

"They are now at a higher risk than ever, with little hope or guarantees for a safe and voluntary return to their areas of origin or areas of their choice," she said.

Air strikes and failed talks

The Syrian regime and Russian warplanes meanwhile kept up raids on the town of Darat Izza in Aleppo province on Tuesday, witnesses said, one day after two hospitals there were badly damaged.

At Al Kinana Hospital, blown-out walls and dust-covered medical cables and supplies were strewn about the hospital after two staff were wounded on Monday, witnesses said.

Appearing on national TV on Monday, Assad said the rapid regime military gains presaged the eventual defeat of the nine-year-old insurgency against him although it could still take time.

The offensive has also disrupted fragile cooperation between Ankara and Moscow, who back opposing factions in the war. They began a new round of talks in Moscow on Monday after demands by Ankara that the Syrian regime should back down and a ceasefire be put in place.

The second day of those talks in Moscow ended on Tuesday without a concrete outcome, Turkey's presidential spokesman said.

Ibrahim Kalin said no breakthrough was reached, adding that Turkey rejected proposed documents and maps by Russia.

Kalin said changing the location of Turkey's military observation posts in Idlib is "out of question", adding that Ankara will continue military support and dispatches to safeguard Idlib and the civilians.

He also warned of a resounding response in case of a fresh attack on Turkish soldiers "as we did in the last few weeks."

Ankara's policy in Idlib is based on the 2018 Sochi deal reached with Russia, he said, adding "returning to the Sochi deal is the baseline of Turkey's policy for Idlib."

War crimes