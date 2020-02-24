BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Japan criticises US digital tax proposal at G20
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) is developing rules to make digital companies pay tax where they do business, rather than where they register subsidiaries.
Japan criticises US digital tax proposal at G20
Japanese finance minister Taro Aso takes questions at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, US, October 18, 2019. / Reuters
February 24, 2020

Japanese finance minister Taro Aso criticised on Sunday a US tax reform proposal that he said could undermine global efforts to agree on new rules on taxing big tech companies.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) is developing rules to make digital companies pay tax where they do business, rather than where they register subsidiaries - a move that was broadly endorsed by finance leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies on Sunday.

Yet the OECD efforts were stalled late last year by last-minute changes demanded by Washington, including a proposed “safe harbour” regime which critics say would let multinationals choose whether to abide by the new set of rules or stick to existing regulations.

“I told my counterparts that Japan is very concerned about the ‘safe harbour’ proposal,” Aso told reporters after attending the G20 gathering.

“It would extremely diminish the regulatory effect of what we’re trying to do. That is a view expressed by various countries,” he said, joining a chorus of criticism by France and other nations over the US proposal.

Recommended

Many G20 officials view the United States as reluctant to deal with a potentially tricky political matter before the presidential election later this year.

It is rare for Japan to openly criticise the United States on economic policy, given the two countries’ close defence ties.

The taxing of global digital firms such as Amazon, Google and Apple - and the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy - have figured prominently at the weekend gathering of G20 finance leaders in Riyadh.

In a communique issued after the meeting, finance leaders said they encouraged further progress in narrowing remaining differences towards reaching a consensus on the tax issue by end of 2020. The OECD says the measure could boost national tax revenues by a total of $100 billion a year.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US