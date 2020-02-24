Japanese finance minister Taro Aso criticised on Sunday a US tax reform proposal that he said could undermine global efforts to agree on new rules on taxing big tech companies.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) is developing rules to make digital companies pay tax where they do business, rather than where they register subsidiaries - a move that was broadly endorsed by finance leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies on Sunday.

Yet the OECD efforts were stalled late last year by last-minute changes demanded by Washington, including a proposed “safe harbour” regime which critics say would let multinationals choose whether to abide by the new set of rules or stick to existing regulations.

“I told my counterparts that Japan is very concerned about the ‘safe harbour’ proposal,” Aso told reporters after attending the G20 gathering.

“It would extremely diminish the regulatory effect of what we’re trying to do. That is a view expressed by various countries,” he said, joining a chorus of criticism by France and other nations over the US proposal.