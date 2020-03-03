Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar met on Tuesday with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and his delegation.

The preliminary agenda of the meeting was the current situation in Syria’s Idlib province and the issue of irregular migrants, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

The meeting focused on the importance of mutual cooperation and dialogue in connection with Idlib.

Idlib, just across Turkey’s southern border, falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018.