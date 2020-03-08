POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Boca Juniors pip River Plate to Argentine title
It was Boca’s third league title in four years and robbed River Plate of their first league flag since 2014.
Boca Juniors pip River Plate to Argentine title
Boca Juniors' forward Carlos Tevez celebrates with teammates after winning 2020 Superliga at La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires, on March 7, 2020. / AFP
March 8, 2020

A dramatic late goal from Carlos Tevez gave Boca Juniors the Argentine league title on Saturday, as the Buenos Aires club overcame Gimnasia 1-0 to pip their arch rivals River Plate on an breathtaking last day of the season.

River led the Superliga from Boca by a point going into their final round of games and could have guaranteed the title with a victory.

However, they could only scrape a 1-1 draw away at Atletico Tucuman.

At the same time, Boca needed to win at home to Gimnasia and hope River tripped up.

They got the three points they required to leapfrog their rivals when Tevez rifled home from 20 meters out with 18 minutes remaining.

Recommended

It was Boca’s third league title in four years and robbed River of their first league flag since 2014.

The win was a revenge of sorts for Boca, who lost to River in the Copa Libertadores final in 2018 and semi-final last year.

It was a terrible blow for coach Marcelo Gallardo, who was hoping to win his first league title. The league is one of the few trophies the former River midfielder has yet to win in a victorious career as coach.

To add a further layer of intrigue to the occasion, Boca’s dramatic win came against a side coached by Diego Maradona, the Boca fan and former player who has publicly fought with another Boca idol and now the club’s vice-president, Juan Roman Riquelme.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now