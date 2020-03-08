A dramatic late goal from Carlos Tevez gave Boca Juniors the Argentine league title on Saturday, as the Buenos Aires club overcame Gimnasia 1-0 to pip their arch rivals River Plate on an breathtaking last day of the season.

River led the Superliga from Boca by a point going into their final round of games and could have guaranteed the title with a victory.

However, they could only scrape a 1-1 draw away at Atletico Tucuman.

At the same time, Boca needed to win at home to Gimnasia and hope River tripped up.

They got the three points they required to leapfrog their rivals when Tevez rifled home from 20 meters out with 18 minutes remaining.