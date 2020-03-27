From British PM Boris Johnson to US actor Tom Hanks, here's a round-up of public figures around the world who have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Royals, politicians and their spouses:

Boris Johnson: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on March 27 that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was self isolating.

Prince Charles: Clarence House announced on March 25 that Prince Charles, 71-year-old heir to the British throne, had tested positive for the virus but was in good health and was self isolating.

Rand Paul: US Senator Rand Paul had tested positive for the virus, his office said on March 22. He became the first member of the Senate to announce he had Covid-19.

Prince Albert: Prince Albert of Monaco, son of the late American actress Grace Kelly, had tested positive for the virus, his office said on March 19.

Michel Barnier: The EU’s chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, said on March 19 in a tweet that he had tested positive for the virus.

Frederich Merz : One of the most likely candidates to take over the leadership of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats, Friedrich Merz, said on March 17 in a tweet that he had tested positive for the virus.

Nadine Dorries : British junior health minister Nadine Dorries said on March 11 that she had tested positive for the virus. She was the first British politician to test positive.

Massoumeh Ebtekar: Iran's Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar has tested positive for the coronavirus, an official said on February 27. She was the first top politician to be infected by the virus, and also affected several other officials in the country.

Quim Torra : The regional leader of Spain’s Catalonia, Quim Torra, said on March 16 that he had tested positive for the virus.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, had tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said on March 13.

Begona Gomez: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife Begona Gomez, had tested positive for coronavirus, the prime minister’s office said on March 14.

Celebrities:

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson: Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks said in Twitter on March 12 that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, had both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.

Idris Elba, wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba: British actor Idris Elba said on March 16 that he had tested positive for the virus. His wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba said on March 22, during a Facetime with her husband on Winfrey's "Oprah Talks COVID-19," Apple TV+ series that she tested positive.

Harvey Weinstein: Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, had tested positive for the virus, the head of New York state's corrections officers union confirmed on March 22.

Kristofer Hivju: "Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju announced on March 17 in an Instagram post that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Placido Domingo: Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo said on March 22 that he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self isolation with his family.